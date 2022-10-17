UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 12,600-litre Formalin Contaminated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 08:14 PM

PFA discards 12,600-litre formalin contaminated milk

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against seven accused on account of adulteration in food and violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against seven accused on account of adulteration in food and violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

On the tip off of the vigilance cell, a food safety team of PFA raided a factory on Kasur Road and caught a group of milk adulteration mafia with 12,600-litre of fabricated milk which was produced with hazardous and harmful chemicals. The team also recovered 50kg skimmed milk, 32-litre oil and a huge quantity of chemicals during the raid.

This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik. He said that the authority took action against the enemies of public health over proven contamination of formalin or formaldehyde in hundreds of maunds of milk that causes digestive disorders and even cancer.

Mudassar said that formalin is a toxic material that is commonly used to preserve dead bodies in mortuaries. He said 20,000 litres of fabricated milk was produced on a daily basis and supplied to different local shops in small milk storage drums just to deceive the authority.

PFA has been working on to make a strict legislation so as to eliminate the scourge of milk adulteration from Punjab while the authority will make all-around efforts to ensure sound legislation. He directed food business operators to follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with iron-handedly.

He appealed to citizens to inform PFA on its helpline (080080500), Facebook and mobile application in case of witnessed adulteration or to register their complaints.

Related Topics

Dead Business Punjab Mobile Facebook Malik Riaz Oil Road Kasur FIR Cancer From

Recent Stories

France, Mexico Request UNSC Meeting on Ukraine on ..

France, Mexico Request UNSC Meeting on Ukraine on Friday - Source

8 minutes ago
 Govt. transfers compensation amount to NDMA for pa ..

Govt. transfers compensation amount to NDMA for payment to flood victims: NA tol ..

8 minutes ago
 Musk Says Russia Would Rather Use Nukes Than Lose ..

Musk Says Russia Would Rather Use Nukes Than Lose Crimea

9 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Looking Into Reports of Its Nationals' ..

Tajikistan Looking Into Reports of Its Nationals' Complicity in Belgorod Terror ..

9 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Exporti ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Exporting Missiles, Drones to Russia

9 minutes ago
 VC FUUAST thanks Edhi Foundation for delivering re ..

VC FUUAST thanks Edhi Foundation for delivering relief goods to flood victims

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.