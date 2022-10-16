PFA discards 12,600-litre tainted milk in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation against adulterated milk in Lahore on the eve of World Food Day (WFD) and discarded 12,600-litre chemically contaminated milk.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the dairy safety teams (DSTs) had set up screening pickets at the entry points.

He said that the PFA enforcement teams had taken milk samples for screening tests on the spot and taken action against milk carrier vehicles after finding contamination of polluted water and chemicals in 315 mounds of milk.

He added that adulterated ingredients were used for increasing the thickness and quantity of the milk. However, the use of chemically contaminated milk or food poses a threat to users' health, especially children.

According to the PFA Act, adulteration of water, powder and chemicals in milk is an offence, he said.

The director general said that the wicked practice of milk adulteration has reduced due to continuous checking of milk carrier vehicles and milk shops from the PFA teams.