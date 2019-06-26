PFA discards 1,262kg artificially ripened mangoes in Punjab

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday discarded a huge quantity of the mango owing to use calcium carbide for artificial ripening

The food safety teams discarded 1,262kg chemically contaminated mangoes while checking 35 fruit markets of Punjab in a crackdown against those food business operators (FBOs) who involved in this crime.

This was informed by PFA Director General Cap(R) Muhammad Usman.

The provincial food safety teams had checked 114 stalls of 11 markets in Lahore Zone, 91 stalls in 13 markets in Multan Zone and 125 stalls in Rawalpindi Zone.

He said the PFA was taking all necessary steps to make successful the mission of the Punjab government "Safe Food, Healthy Punjab".

In this connection, the PFA has conducted 443 awareness seminars for those who associated to fruit business in the last few months.

The director general added that the Punjab Food Authority was getting fruitful results by following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.