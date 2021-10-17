PFA discards 1280kg dead, sick chicken

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in a special raid foiled an attempt to supply 1280 kg dead and emaciated chicken here Sunday.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana.

Briefing media in this regard, Nissoana said that a huge quantity of dead chicken was being supplied to different chicken shops in Lahore. Meanwhile, a meat safety team has taken timely action against the enemies of public health and ruined their unholy ambitions, he added.

The DG said that PFA has discarded 1280 kg of dead chicken after putting it into the incinerator of the Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company.

DG PFA said that use of unhygienic chicken causes various health problems leading to fatal diseases. He also appealed to the citizens to buy fresh meat rather than chicken slaughtered earlier. He urged people to register complaints pertaining to any food related issues on the PFA Toll-Free 080080500 or on its facebook page.