UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 1280kg Dead, Sick Chicken

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 10:50 PM

PFA discards 1280kg dead, sick chicken

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in a special raid foiled an attempt to supply 1280 kg dead and emaciated chicken here Sunday.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana.

Briefing media in this regard, Nissoana said that a huge quantity of dead chicken was being supplied to different chicken shops in Lahore. Meanwhile, a meat safety team has taken timely action against the enemies of public health and ruined their unholy ambitions, he added.

The DG said that PFA has discarded 1280 kg of dead chicken after putting it into the incinerator of the Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company.

DG PFA said that use of unhygienic chicken causes various health problems leading to fatal diseases. He also appealed to the citizens to buy fresh meat rather than chicken slaughtered earlier. He urged people to register complaints pertaining to any food related issues on the PFA Toll-Free 080080500 or on its facebook page.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Punjab Facebook Agriculture Company Buy Sunday Media

Recent Stories

AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al ..

AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al Kahimah in September

39 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed ..

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intel ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and A ..

Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and Avangard Omsk for three-day ‘ ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certifi ..

Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certificates through WhatsApp

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development showcases tech s ..

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.