PFA discards 12,960 rotten eggs, 900kg substandard skimmed milk

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday discarded 12,960 rotten eggs, 900-kg substandard skimmed milk and 600-kg fungus-infected fruits while carrying out a raid on cold storage in Daroghawala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday discarded 12,960 rotten eggs, 900-kg substandard skimmed milk and 600-kg fungus-infected fruits while carrying out a raid on cold storage in Daroghawala.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that rotten eggs were being used in the preparation of egg powder, adding that rotten eggs were stored after purchasing at a cheap rate from hatcheries and poultry farms.

He said that the raiding team witnessed an abundance of insects, poor storage system, stinky environment and the worst condition of hygiene in the cold storage area.

Apart from that, the food business operator also failed to present the necessary record to the raiding team on the spot.

According to the PFA Regulations, the use of rotten eggs in the preparation of food was a heinous crime, he said.

Mudassar said the people usually adopt the wicked practice of adulteration and forgery just for mint money.

He said strict action would be taken against the owners involving in the storage of substandard and unhygienic food, he warned.