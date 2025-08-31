PFA Discards 1300 Litres Adulterated Milk
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) intensified its crackdown on the sale of adulterated and counterfeit milk in Multan and discarded 1300 litres of adulterated milk.
According to details, a major inspection drive was carried out at Sassi Chowk and Adda Band Bosan, where two milk shops were inspected. During the operation, 1,300 liters of adulterated and fake milk were seized and safely discarded.
One of the milk collection centers at Sassi Chowk was found preparing synthetic milk using whey powder, cooking oil, and harmful chemicals.
An FIR was registered against the owner.
At Adda Band Bosan, another milk shop was found mixing water in milk and was fined Rs. 12,000 on the spot.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, stated that those involved in selling white poison would be exposed.
He urged the citizens to report any suspicious food-related activity, especially regarding adulteration to PFA helpline 1223
