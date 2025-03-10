Open Menu

PFA Discards 137 Litre Beverages,10kg Unhealthy Food

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PFA discards 137 litre beverages,10kg unhealthy food

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) In a bid to ensure the supply of safe and high-quality food, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its operations across multiple districts, including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.

The authority’s food safety teams conducted inspections at various hotels, grocery stores, hospital cafeterias, and ice cream shops, imposing heavy fines for violations of hygiene and food safety standards.

During the crackdown, PFA teams confiscated 137 liters of expired beverages and 10 kg of substandard food, which were immediately disposed of.

In Multan, inspections were carried out at Nag Shah Chowk, Jinnah road, and Nagana Chowk, where three hotels were fined a total of Rs. 75,000 for storing stale food in freezers, poor kitchen hygiene, and failure to provide medical certificates for workers.

In Khanewal, three beverage plants in Adda Rahim Shah and 3 Marla Scheme near Fatima Masjid, Jahanian, were fined Rs. 35,000 for using bottles of other brands and producing drinks with zero bricks value.

Meanwhile, in Burewala, an ice cream shop was penalized Rs. 7,000 for failing to maintain the required fat content in milk and lacking proper purchase records.

Additionally, an inspection was conducted at Tehsil hospital Kahror Pakka, where a hospital canteen was fined Rs. 10,000 for selling expired beverages. Furthermore, a grocery store in Kahror Pakka was fined Rs. 10,000 for selling adulterated spices and storing food directly on the floor.

