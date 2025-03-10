PFA Discards 137 Litre Beverages,10kg Unhealthy Food
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) In a bid to ensure the supply of safe and high-quality food, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its operations across multiple districts, including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.
The authority’s food safety teams conducted inspections at various hotels, grocery stores, hospital cafeterias, and ice cream shops, imposing heavy fines for violations of hygiene and food safety standards.
During the crackdown, PFA teams confiscated 137 liters of expired beverages and 10 kg of substandard food, which were immediately disposed of.
In Multan, inspections were carried out at Nag Shah Chowk, Jinnah road, and Nagana Chowk, where three hotels were fined a total of Rs. 75,000 for storing stale food in freezers, poor kitchen hygiene, and failure to provide medical certificates for workers.
In Khanewal, three beverage plants in Adda Rahim Shah and 3 Marla Scheme near Fatima Masjid, Jahanian, were fined Rs. 35,000 for using bottles of other brands and producing drinks with zero bricks value.
Meanwhile, in Burewala, an ice cream shop was penalized Rs. 7,000 for failing to maintain the required fat content in milk and lacking proper purchase records.
Additionally, an inspection was conducted at Tehsil hospital Kahror Pakka, where a hospital canteen was fined Rs. 10,000 for selling expired beverages. Furthermore, a grocery store in Kahror Pakka was fined Rs. 10,000 for selling adulterated spices and storing food directly on the floor.
Recent Stories
Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama
Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits health facilities6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 137 litre beverages,10kg unhealthy food6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with 10kg drugs6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Ramazan stalls6 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Two held with illegal weapons6 minutes ago
-
Three injured as bus overturns6 minutes ago
-
Over 60,700 receive Ramzan Nigehban package in DG Khan6 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste operation intensified In Multan6 minutes ago
-
Interviews for constables in progress16 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Rescue 1122 responded to 5,200 emergencies in February16 minutes ago
-
NDF, Iltizam Relief Society distribute food among families16 minutes ago