UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 137kg Tainted Spices

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 07:58 PM

PFA discards 137kg tainted spices

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply 137kg tainted spices during a raid on Ansaar Ali Spices (grinding unit), here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply 137kg tainted spices during a raid on Ansaar Ali Spices (grinding unit), here on Wednesday.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that adulterated spices were to be supplied to different small general stores and hotels.

He said that the raiding team discarded more than two maunds of tainted red chilli after proven contamination of adulterated ingredients. He said the team also witnessed the poor cleanliness arrangements and violation of the packing regulations. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates.

Muddassir Malik said the use of adulterated spices causes intestine cancer and stomach problems for consumers. He said that the PFA would not spare anyone who would be involved in the business of food adulteration.

Related Topics

Business Poor Punjab Malik Riaz Cancer From

Recent Stories

US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Do ..

US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Downed in Black Sea - Kirby

5 minutes ago
 SC grants time to government for submission of ans ..

SC grants time to government for submission of answer

5 minutes ago
 Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Agai ..

Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Against Terrorism in Syria

5 minutes ago
 Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off ..

Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off Crimea 'Unfortunate'

2 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes ..

RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes

2 minutes ago
 National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam G ..

National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup: Master Paints breeze ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.