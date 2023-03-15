PFA discards 137kg tainted spices

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply 137kg tainted spices during a raid on Ansaar Ali Spices (grinding unit), here on Wednesday

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that adulterated spices were to be supplied to different small general stores and hotels.

He said that the raiding team discarded more than two maunds of tainted red chilli after proven contamination of adulterated ingredients. He said the team also witnessed the poor cleanliness arrangements and violation of the packing regulations. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates.

Muddassir Malik said the use of adulterated spices causes intestine cancer and stomach problems for consumers. He said that the PFA would not spare anyone who would be involved in the business of food adulteration.