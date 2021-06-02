PFA discards 1,400 kg unhygienic chicken meat

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have seized 1400 kilograms of substandard and unhygienic meat of ill chickens during an operation in the city here on Wednesday.

According to the PFA spokesman, the enforcement team carried out a raid in the Chicken market in the wee hours at the Bagh Sardaran area and discarded 1,400 kg of chicken meat on the spot.

He said that meat was being supplied to the city hotels and was not up to hygienic standard.

The teams also imposed a heavy fine on two vehicles involved in delivering substandard chicken to the market.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams during checking food outlets in various areas of the city issued notices to 42 outlets for not adopting cleanliness arrangements at their outlets while fine was imposed on four outlets for violating the rules of the PFA Act.

