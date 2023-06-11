UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 1,400-litre Adulterated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PFA discards 1,400-litre adulterated milk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted raids on the adulteration mafia on Sunday and discarded 1,400-litre adulterated milk.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the dairy safety teams checked thousands of litres of milk in 32 vehicles by using modern technology at pickets in different localities of Sargodha district. The milk loaded on 32 vehicles was discarded on-the-spot after its samples were proven adulterated.

The spokesman said there was lack of fat in the milk and detergents, chemicals and other harmful ingredients were also found in samples.

The food safety teams, while giving warning to the vehicle-owners, said milk was a basic food which was consumed by everyone including children, old and young people. Adulteration of milk would not be tolerated and strict legal action would be taken as per law, warned the spokesman.

The teams also imposed fine on 10 milkmen over the law violations.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Fine Vehicles Young Sargodha Sunday Fat

Recent Stories

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

5 hours ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

15 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.