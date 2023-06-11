PFA discards 1,400-litre adulterated milk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted raids on the adulteration mafia on Sunday and discarded 1,400-litre adulterated milk.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the dairy safety teams checked thousands of litres of milk in 32 vehicles by using modern technology at pickets in different localities of Sargodha district. The milk loaded on 32 vehicles was discarded on-the-spot after its samples were proven adulterated.

The spokesman said there was lack of fat in the milk and detergents, chemicals and other harmful ingredients were also found in samples.

The food safety teams, while giving warning to the vehicle-owners, said milk was a basic food which was consumed by everyone including children, old and young people. Adulteration of milk would not be tolerated and strict legal action would be taken as per law, warned the spokesman.

The teams also imposed fine on 10 milkmen over the law violations.