UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 150-litre Unhygienic Oil, Substandard Products

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 07:50 PM

PFA discards 150-litre unhygienic oil, substandard products

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 150 litres of unhygienic edible oil as well as 250-kg substandard products during an inspection in snack manufacturing factory in Pattoki area, here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 150 litres of unhygienic edible oil as well as 250-kg substandard products during an inspection in snack manufacturing factory in Pattoki area, here on Saturday.

According to the PFA, in the light of the special instructions of Director General PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon, the food safety team, under the leadership of Additional Director Operations (ADO) Lahore division Babar Suleman and Deputy Director PFA Kasur Rao Obaid-ul-Rehman inspected the snack manufacturing in Bhai Pheru area, tehsil Pattoki.

Apart from this, the team checked the chicken products manufacturing unit in Pattoki area and discarded 90-kg substandard chicken products on-the-spot and stopped the unit from further operation.

While talking to media persons, ADO Babar Suleman said that the PFA was taking action against those who trade in substandard and unhygienic food items. He said that adulterers of food and drink did not deserve any concession, such people were enemies of the country and the nation, and they would not be forgiven in any case.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Oil Kasur Pattoki Media From

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 3,715 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more ..

Philippines logs 3,715 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

1 minute ago
 3 day International Food & Nutrition Sciences conf ..

3 day International Food & Nutrition Sciences conference concludes at University ..

1 minute ago
 Vietnam reports 2,704 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 2,704 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 China's Sichuan makes headway in high-quality deve ..

China's Sichuan makes headway in high-quality development

1 minute ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

4 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.