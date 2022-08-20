PFA discards 150-litre unhygienic oil, substandard products

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 150 litres of unhygienic edible oil as well as 250-kg substandard products during an inspection in snack manufacturing factory in Pattoki area, here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 150 litres of unhygienic edible oil as well as 250-kg substandard products during an inspection in snack manufacturing factory in Pattoki area, here on Saturday.

According to the PFA, in the light of the special instructions of Director General PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon, the food safety team, under the leadership of Additional Director Operations (ADO) Lahore division Babar Suleman and Deputy Director PFA Kasur Rao Obaid-ul-Rehman inspected the snack manufacturing in Bhai Pheru area, tehsil Pattoki.

Apart from this, the team checked the chicken products manufacturing unit in Pattoki area and discarded 90-kg substandard chicken products on-the-spot and stopped the unit from further operation.

While talking to media persons, ADO Babar Suleman said that the PFA was taking action against those who trade in substandard and unhygienic food items. He said that adulterers of food and drink did not deserve any concession, such people were enemies of the country and the nation, and they would not be forgiven in any case.