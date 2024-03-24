PFA Discards 1500 Kg Of Adulterated Tea
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive to check food outlets, discarded over 1,500 kg of adulterated tea while inspecting various sites.
The PFA spokesman said that the Deputy Director of PFA on a tip-off conducted a raid in the Kashmiri Bazar area and seized 1500 kg of spurious tea worth Rs 2 million.
The team also confiscated different types of material and packing machines from the spot as the tea was being prepared with a mixture of colours.
He further said that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure hygienic food to the residents.
