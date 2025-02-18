PFA discards 1500-liter adulterated milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) team on Tuesday discarded 1500 liters of adulterated milk during a crackdown launched against adulterators in the district.

According to a spokesperson,the PFA team while acting on a tip-off,raided at Bucha Kalan and Jalpana Shahpur and caught two dairy units where fake milk was being prepared by using skimmed milk powder.

The teams caught the culprits red-handed and immediately disposed of 1,500 liters of adulterated milk on the spot.

Authorities registered cases against the owners of both dairy units and seized the machinery used in the production of counterfeit milk.

Crackdowns against the adulteration mafia would continue to make sure public health and safety,PFA spokesman added.