PFA Discards 1500-liter Adulterated Milk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) team on Tuesday discarded 1500 liters of adulterated milk during a crackdown launched against adulterators in the district.
According to a spokesperson,the PFA team while acting on a tip-off,raided at Bucha Kalan and Jalpana Shahpur and caught two dairy units where fake milk was being prepared by using skimmed milk powder.
The teams caught the culprits red-handed and immediately disposed of 1,500 liters of adulterated milk on the spot.
Authorities registered cases against the owners of both dairy units and seized the machinery used in the production of counterfeit milk.
Crackdowns against the adulteration mafia would continue to make sure public health and safety,PFA spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..
China's NEV output, sales surge in January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 1500-liter adulterated milk6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman to hold open court in Khairpur on Feb 206 minutes ago
-
Foundation stone for construction of 330-kilometer road to be laid on Feb 206 minutes ago
-
GB Govt takes strict action against poor results in government schools26 minutes ago
-
FD launches drive to ensure quality of wheat, flour in district36 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Amir Hamza Shinwari observed with reverence36 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum36 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to take strict action against miscreants in Kurram36 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings resume after break46 minutes ago
-
Welfare,protection of children's rights joint vision of Pb govt:UNICEF46 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked56 minutes ago
-
Work underway on irrigation projects to improve agriculture production in district56 minutes ago