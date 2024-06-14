PFA Discards 1500-litre Poor Quality Beverages
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety team conducted an operation in Kotli Loharan area, discarded 1500 litres of poor quality beverages and registered a case under the Punjab Food Authority Act, though stockist escaped from the scene.
PFA Deputy Director Sialkot Rizwan Saeed said the food safety team checked the warehouse of Haji Traders in Kotli Loharan area where a large quantity of beverages was kept. When the team checked quality of beverages as per food safety standards, their quality was not in accordance with hygiene, hence the action.
