PFA discards 1,500 litres adulterated milk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Saturday confiscated and destroyed 1,500 litres of adulterated milk during a roadside inspection in the Mailsi area of Vehari district.

According to Director General PFA,Mr. Muhammad Asim Javed,PFA team conducted a routine check on a milk transport vehicle during a blockade in Mailsi.

Laboratory testing revealed a significant deficiency in natural fat and nutritional content,indicating clear adulteration.

The substandard milk was reportedly being shifted from Mailsi to Jallah Jeem for distribution.

Upon confirmation of adulteration,the entire consignment was safely disposed of on the spot.

“Milk is a basic dietary necessity and any adulteration into it was unacceptable,”said DG PFA Asim Javed.