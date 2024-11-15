PFA discards 1500 litres of adulterated milk

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown on the milk adulteration mafia and discarded 1500 litres of adulterated milk.

PFA team led by Director Operations South Shahzad Magsi, during a picket at Sandeela chowk Kot Addu, inspected a milk-carrying vehicle.

As many as 1500 liters of adulterated milk was destroyed on the spot and the vehicle was seized.

A case was registered against the milk supplier while two persons were arrested on the spot.

According to the lab report, adulterated milk was prepared by mixing vegetable ghee and powder.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said that the crackdown was underway against counterfeit mafia.