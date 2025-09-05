PFA Discards 15,000-kg Pickles, 3,200-kg Katchup
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out major enforcement operation against health-threatening food units in different areas of Kabirwala and discarded 15,000 kilograms of fungus-infested pickles and vegetables, 3,200 kg of hazardous katchup and spices and 400 kg of spoiled and foul-smelling meat.
Led by Director Operations Zubair Ahmad Ejaz, the raids targeted an illegal slaughterhouse and a katchup manufacturing unit involved in the production of unsafe and substandard food products in Kabiwala areas including Pul Rangu and Basti Hussain Abad on Sardar Pur road.
According to the DG PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, the ketchup unit was found using substandard and untraceable raw materials, including contaminated and low-quality ingredients in the preparation of sauces and pickles.
In the illegal slaughterhouse, officers discovered decomposed meat emitting a strong stench, with visible discoloration.
DG PFA said that strict action would be taken against those involved in playing with the health of human lives.
