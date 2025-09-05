Open Menu

PFA Discards 15,000-kg Pickles, 3,200-kg Katchup

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM

PFA discards 15,000-kg pickles, 3,200-kg katchup

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out major enforcement operation against health-threatening food units in different areas of Kabirwala and discarded 15,000 kilograms of fungus-infested pickles and vegetables, 3,200 kg of hazardous katchup and spices and 400 kg of spoiled and foul-smelling meat.

Led by Director Operations Zubair Ahmad Ejaz, the raids targeted an illegal slaughterhouse and a katchup manufacturing unit involved in the production of unsafe and substandard food products in Kabiwala areas including Pul Rangu and Basti Hussain Abad on Sardar Pur road.

According to the DG PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, the ketchup unit was found using substandard and untraceable raw materials, including contaminated and low-quality ingredients in the preparation of sauces and pickles.

In the illegal slaughterhouse, officers discovered decomposed meat emitting a strong stench, with visible discoloration.

DG PFA said that strict action would be taken against those involved in playing with the health of human lives.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

2 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

2 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

2 hours ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

4 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

5 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

5 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

6 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

10 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan