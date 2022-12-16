UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 1,500kg Unhygienic Meat

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 07:10 PM

PFA discards 1,500kg unhygienic meat

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) set ablaze 1,500 kilograms of unhygienic meat during a raid in Bakar Mandi, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) set ablaze 1,500 kilograms of unhygienic meat during a raid in Bakar Mandi, on Friday.

The PFA also lodged the first information report (FIR) against an accused, Kashif (meat supplier), with the nearest police station over violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik.

The DG said that acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted against the supplier in Bakar Mandi and a man was caught red-handed. He said that 37.5 maunds of unhygienic meat was to be supplied to different local restaurants and fast food points. The authority also witnessed an abundance of insects and poor cleanliness arrangements during the raid.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Police Station Malik Riaz Man FIR National University

Recent Stories

Industrial growth leads to economic development: G ..

Industrial growth leads to economic development: Governor

21 seconds ago
 Shakir Dawar assumes charge as CPO

Shakir Dawar assumes charge as CPO

22 seconds ago
 Moscow Hopes Culprits of Assassination Attempt on ..

Moscow Hopes Culprits of Assassination Attempt on Head of Russian House in CAR B ..

24 seconds ago
 US National Security Advisor Praises Japan's New N ..

US National Security Advisor Praises Japan's New National Security, Defense Stra ..

29 seconds ago
 Foreign students' hostel to be set up at Universit ..

Foreign students' hostel to be set up at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution to felicitate Qatar for s ..

Senate passes resolution to felicitate Qatar for successfully hosting 'FIFA Worl ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.