PFA discards 1,500kg unhygienic meat

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) set ablaze 1,500 kilograms of unhygienic meat during a raid in Bakar Mandi, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) set ablaze 1,500 kilograms of unhygienic meat during a raid in Bakar Mandi, on Friday.

The PFA also lodged the first information report (FIR) against an accused, Kashif (meat supplier), with the nearest police station over violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik.

The DG said that acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted against the supplier in Bakar Mandi and a man was caught red-handed. He said that 37.5 maunds of unhygienic meat was to be supplied to different local restaurants and fast food points. The authority also witnessed an abundance of insects and poor cleanliness arrangements during the raid.