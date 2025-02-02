Open Menu

PFA Discards 150kg Adulterated Spices, 50kg Prohibited Ingredients

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PFA discards 150kg adulterated spices, 50kg prohibited ingredients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) In its ongoing efforts to ensure public health safety, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took strict action against food safety violations in Multan.

Following the instructions of the PFA Director General, food safety teams inspected a papad factory and a restaurant in the Shah Rukn-e- Alam Colony area.

During the inspections, the authorities discovered 150 kilograms of adulterated spices and 50 kilograms of prohibited ingredients, all of which were promptly disposed. The papad production unit was fined Rs 50,000 for the use of untraceable ingredients in its products. Additionally, the factory was found storing finished papads on the ground, raising serious hygiene concerns.

A restaurant in the same area was fined Rs 20,000 for failing to provide a clean water analysis report, while further violations were noted, including the storage of food in unhygienic freezers and the presence of rusted machinery.

In total, food business owners were penalized with fines amounting to Rs 70,000 for not adhering to food safety regulations. The PFA has made it clear that strict actions will be taken against those who compromise food quality, especially when it comes to children's favorite foods.

The public was urged to report any food-related concerns by calling the toll-free helpline 1223.

