PFA Discards 150kg Fat, 170kg Tallow, 32kg Substandard Ghee
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took strict action against a facility involved in producing substandard cooking oil.
Acting on the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, a PFA food safety team raided an illegal rendering unit located in Bashir Town, Multan.
During the inspection, the authorities discovered large quantities of unidentified animal fat and tallow being used to manufacture poor-quality oil. The team immediately destroyed 150 kilograms of fat, 170 kilograms of tallow, and 32 kilograms of substandard ghee on the spot.
Samples were also collected and sent to the laboratory for further analysis.
In light of the serious violations of food safety laws, an FIR was registered against the unit owner.
DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed, said that uninterrupted actions were being taken against those who compromise food safety. He said that all resources were being utilized to ensure the supply of adulteration-free food to masses.
