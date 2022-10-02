UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 15,336-kg Unwholesome Food, Stops Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 08:50 PM

PFA discards 15,336-kg unwholesome food, stops production

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Sunday raided a snacks factory at Sheikhupura road and stopped its production over multiple violations, besides discarding 15,336-kg unwholesome food.

The raiding team discarded 8,300-kg Irani Cake, 700 litres of used cooking oil, 500-kg substandard nimko, 350-kg substandard chocolate and 77-kg loose colours.

A PFA team, under the supervision of PFA DG Mudassar Riaz Malik, additional director operations and deputy director operations, conducted the raid and successfully ruined the unholy ambitions of the adulteration mafia.

DG PFA Mudassar Riaz said that the authority took action against the factory over the presence of huge expired food articles, an abundance of insects, stinky environment and the worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, the food business operator (FBO) failed to present the record of product registration, approval of labelling and medical certificates of workers to the PFA team.

Moreover, FBO did not take proper preventative measures to control the pests. The authority also caught them red-handed producing products in the poor cleanliness environment.

