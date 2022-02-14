UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 1,560 Kg Tainted Honey

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,560kg of tainted honey and seized machinery from the fake manufacturing honey unit during a raid in Lorry Adda area, here on Monday

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that the team unearthed the unit after hectic efforts of day and night, and ruined their unholy ambitions. He said that fake honey was being produced with the help of sugar syrup, glucose, non-food grade artificial colours, harmful chemicals and other prohibited ingredients.

He said the raiding team seized 1,040 bottles of honey, two tins of glucose syrup, gas cylinder and other machinery.

The team also witnessed the worst condition of hygiene during the raid. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates, he added.

The DG PFA further said that adulterated honey was being packed in attractive packaging of different brands for supply in different areas of the city.

Nissoana said that PFA was vigilantly monitoring honey production units to ensure the provision of adulteration-free honey in the market because the demand for it had increased in winter.

The provincial food regulatory body was taking strict and indiscriminate action against adulterators and counterfeiters by following the directions of CM Punjab, he added.

>