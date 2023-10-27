PFA discards 160-kg unhygienic meat

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 160-kilogram unhygienic meat during a special operation, launched against illegal slaughter houses and butchers on Friday.

According to a press release, issued by the Authority, the PFA team conducted raids at Gill-wala F-Block here and checked cleanliness and other requirements at a slaughter house.

The team found 160-kg unhygienic meat, which was supposed to be supplied at the city market. The team discarded it and got registered an FIR against the butcher and slaughter house owner.