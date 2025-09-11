PFA discards 1600 liters adulterated milk during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday destroyed 1,600 liters of adulterated milk during a surprise operation in Rawalpindi, as part of its ongoing crackdown on suppliers of substandard dairy products.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the authority has stepped up its crackdown across the province against suppliers of low-quality and adulterated milk to protect people’s health.

During the inspection in Rawalpindi on Thursday, a milk truck and two milk shops were checked.

Tests revealed that vegetable ghee had been mixed into the milk.

Cases have been registered against those responsible under food safety laws.

In addition to discarding the adulterated milk on the spot, the team had imposed a fine of Rs130,000 to the suppliers and shopkeepers involved in such illegal activities.

The milk was being transported from Mandi Bahauddin to Rawalpindi for sale.

The spokesperson urged citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious food items by calling the PFA helpline 1223, adding that the authority is committed to ensuring the provision of pure and safe food to the public.