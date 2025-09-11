Open Menu

PFA Discards 1600 Liters Adulterated Milk During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM

PFA discards 1600 liters adulterated milk during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday destroyed 1,600 liters of adulterated milk during a surprise operation in Rawalpindi, as part of its ongoing crackdown on suppliers of substandard dairy products.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the authority has stepped up its crackdown across the province against suppliers of low-quality and adulterated milk to protect people’s health.

During the inspection in Rawalpindi on Thursday, a milk truck and two milk shops were checked.

Tests revealed that vegetable ghee had been mixed into the milk.

Cases have been registered against those responsible under food safety laws.

In addition to discarding the adulterated milk on the spot, the team had imposed a fine of Rs130,000 to the suppliers and shopkeepers involved in such illegal activities.

The milk was being transported from Mandi Bahauddin to Rawalpindi for sale.

The spokesperson urged citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious food items by calling the PFA helpline 1223, adding that the authority is committed to ensuring the provision of pure and safe food to the public.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pa ..

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

14 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statem ..

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

17 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ R ..

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

32 minutes ago
 Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

1 hour ago
 ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

1 hour ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

2 hours ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

2 hours ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

3 hours ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan