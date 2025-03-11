Open Menu

PFA Discards 1600 Litres Adulterated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 02:00 PM

PFA discards 1600 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Punjab Food Authority discarded 1600 litres of adulterated milk during the ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson,the food safety teams checked milk supply vehicle at Chowk Qureshi Shah Jamal road.

The inspection revealed lack of fat, natural ingredients and water adulteration in the milk. The milk quality was checked using a modern lactose scan machine.

Upon confirming adulteration, hundreds of liters of adulterated milk was destroyed and the supplier was issued directions for improvement. The milk was used to be supplied in the DG Khan city.

On the occasion, DG Food Authority stated that the teams were conducting raids to ensure provision of unadulterated milk to citizens during Sehar and Iftar timing.

He said that the citizens could get checked the milk from PFA office free of charge.

APP/shn-sak

Recent Stories

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

21 minutes ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

21 minutes ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

25 minutes ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

34 minutes ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

1 hour ago
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adri ..

UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

2 hours ago
 Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem ..

Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

2 hours ago
 China unveils new high-thrust engine for future sp ..

China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan