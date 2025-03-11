PFA discards 1600 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Punjab Food Authority discarded 1600 litres of adulterated milk during the ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson,the food safety teams checked milk supply vehicle at Chowk Qureshi Shah Jamal road.

The inspection revealed lack of fat, natural ingredients and water adulteration in the milk. The milk quality was checked using a modern lactose scan machine.

Upon confirming adulteration, hundreds of liters of adulterated milk was destroyed and the supplier was issued directions for improvement. The milk was used to be supplied in the DG Khan city.

On the occasion, DG Food Authority stated that the teams were conducting raids to ensure provision of unadulterated milk to citizens during Sehar and Iftar timing.

He said that the citizens could get checked the milk from PFA office free of charge.

APP/shn-sak