PFA discards 160kg unhygienic meat in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intercepted a vehicle carrying unhygienic meat at Kot Haibat road. It seized 160 kilogram meat and disposed of.

Acting on the special directions of Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, a food safety team conducted a blockade and inspection of a suspected vehicle. During the inspection, the team discovered 160 kilograms of foul-smelling, discolored meat. According to the on-site veterinary expert, the meat was unfit for human consumption and posed serious health risks.

The contaminated meat was immediately confiscated and safely disposed of to protect public health. The authorities revealed that the meat was intended for supply to various local hotels and eateries.

A case was registered against the supplier, and legal proceedings are underway.

DG PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, said that the zero-tolerance policy was implemented against those endangering public health through unsafe food practices.