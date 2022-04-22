UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 16,200-litre Mango Pulp, Apple Juice

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday stopped the production of a famous juice manufacturing unit over adulteration during a raid on a factory at Sheikhupura Road.

The food safety team (FST) discarded more than 16,200 litres of expired mango pulp, Apple and other juices during the raid.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that juices were being produced with different artificial flavours and prohibited chemicals that cause health issues for consumers, especially for children. He added the food authority was strictly monitoring the food industry to ensure the provision of safe, healthy and unadulterated food items in the market of Punjab.

More Stories From Pakistan

