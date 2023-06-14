PFA discards 1,680 litres of spurious carbonated drinks

An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has registered a case against the owner of a fake carbonated drinks manufacturing factory on account of forgery, counterfeit and adulteration during a raid in Ferozwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has registered a case against the owner of a fake carbonated drinks manufacturing factory on account of forgery, counterfeit and adulteration during a raid in Ferozwala.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority unearthed the factory after tracing the supply of fizzy drinks in the market. He said that the authority discarded 1,680 litres of fake drinks of popular brands; 2,160 empty bottles; 7,000 lids and two litres of artificial flavours.

Apart from that, the authority confiscated four water tanks, three gas cylinders, two filling machines, carbonation cooler and a pump during the raid, he added.

He said that fake carbonated drinks were being prepared with hazardous chemicals, loose non-food grade colours, artificial sweeteners, unclean tap water and other harmful ingredients.

He further said that a consignment of fake beverages was to be supplied to the different local shops and hotels; however, the raiding team ruined their ambitions by taking timely action.

Raja Jahangir Anwar further said that PFA is fully committed to root out the business of adulteration mafia in Punjab and put them behind bars by following the law. He said that the use of spurious drinks causes health problems for consumers especially senior citizens and children.

He said that the food authority has been taking action against the foes of public health under the zero-tolerance policy.