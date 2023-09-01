PFA discards 1700 litre adulterated milk:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A Punjab Food Authority team on Friday discarded 1,700 litres of adulterated milk during checking.

According to a spokesperson, food safety teams checked 13 milk carrying vehicles at various roads of the city and examined 35,000 liters of milk through the latest mobile lab on the spot.

The team discarded 1700 litres tainted milk and fined three milk sellers, he added.