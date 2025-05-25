Open Menu

PFA Discards 1700 Litre Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a major inspection at a milk shop at Chungi No. 5, Nawabpur Road, and discarded 1700 litre adulterated milk.

A PFA food safety team found serious violations during the inspection. Milk samples taken from the shop were tested using a modern machine, which revealed the presence of water and a deficiency of fat content.

As a result of the failed sample test, 1,700 liter adulterated milk was immediately discarded, and the shop owner was fined Rs. 25,000 for selling unsafe and substandard milk.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed, said that strict action would be taken against those playing with the health of citizens.

He said that routine and surprise inspections were being carried out day and night, especially at the entry and exit points of cities for milk checking.

