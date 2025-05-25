PFA Discards 1700 Litre Adulterated Milk
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a major inspection at a milk shop at Chungi No. 5, Nawabpur Road, and discarded 1700 litre adulterated milk.
A PFA food safety team found serious violations during the inspection. Milk samples taken from the shop were tested using a modern machine, which revealed the presence of water and a deficiency of fat content.
As a result of the failed sample test, 1,700 liter adulterated milk was immediately discarded, and the shop owner was fined Rs. 25,000 for selling unsafe and substandard milk.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed, said that strict action would be taken against those playing with the health of citizens.
He said that routine and surprise inspections were being carried out day and night, especially at the entry and exit points of cities for milk checking.
Recent Stories
SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy
IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, women empowerment during Moscow In ..
Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global recognition
UAE leaders congratulate Argentine President on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Independence Day
Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..
Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ten held for power pilferage1 minute ago
-
Body recovered from Ravi1 minute ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in storm-related incidents1 minute ago
-
Wall collapse claims life in Lahore1 minute ago
-
PFA discards 1700 litre adulterated milk1 minute ago
-
4625 grams of hashish, illegal weapon were recovered from drug peddlers1 minute ago
-
FPCCI convener calls for support to expand food exports1 minute ago
-
ICT Police arrest 16 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons31 minutes ago
-
FTO Coordinator applauds govt’s firm action against tax evaders41 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds "entrepreneurship fair in the digital age" to empower youth41 minutes ago
-
MD Rizvi reviews NPF projects, stresses transparency & public welfare41 minutes ago
-
AC visits cattle market, reviewed arrangements41 minutes ago