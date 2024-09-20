PFA Discards 1700 Litre Adulterated Milk In Multan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Punjab food Authority discarded 1700 litres of adulterated milk and 260 sachets of banned gutka here on Friday.
Food safety teams checked two milk supply vehicles at Vehari Chowk. The inspection revealed a lack of fat and water adulteration in the milk. The quality was checked using a modern lactose scan machine.
Upon confirming adulteration, hundreds of liters of adulterated milk was destroyed and the suppliers were fined Rs35,000.
Similarly, during an inspection of a paan shop at Super Chowk in Lodhran, hundreds of sachets of banned gutka were recovered. The shop owners were fined Rs30,000 and gutka was destroyed on the spot.
The PFA DG stated that adulterated milk was intended for distribution to shops in the city. The crackdown against the adulteration mafia has been intensified. He urged citizens to contact the PFA helpline 1223 in case of any complaint.
