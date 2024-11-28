PFA Discards 1,700 Litres Adulterated Milk
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has ramped up its operations against the sale
of substandard and adulterated food.
The food safety teams inspected milk tankers, dairy manufacturing units, water plants,
and snack factories, taking stringent actions against violators.
During a checkpoint at 18-Kassi, officials tested 27 milk tankers and discarded 1,700 liters
of adulterated milk found lacking natural fat and essential nutrients. Additionally, five milk suppliers
were fined Rs 55,000.
A dairy unit owner was booked after samples of desi ghee failed quality
tests due to the presence of substandard ingredients at Aziz Hotel Chowk.
In Kotli Najabat, a water purification plant production was halted till improvement after its samples
failed safety standards.
Similarly, a snack factory in Basti Thaheem Wali faced a Rs 20,000 fine for using untraceable
and potentially harmful ingredients in papad production.
