PFA Discards 17,000kg Expired Frozen Products

Published August 22, 2023

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided a cold storage on Raiwind Manga Road and recovered 17,000kg of expired frozen samosa, roll patti, sandwiches, nuggets and other frozen products, later discarded at a dumping site

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority took action against cold storage for storing six months old expired products of popular brands and violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that expired products were to be supplied with false labels in the market. He said that people should read the writing on the label before purchasing any foodstuff. The consuming of expired food ingredients causes stomach and intestinal diseases, he added.

He requested the food business operators to cooperate with the PFA to execute the law otherwise, food businesses of violators will be closed as per law.

