PFA Discards 1,780-litre Impure Milk

Fri 10th April 2020

PFA discards 1,780-litre impure milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) ::The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,780-litre chemically contaminated milk during a crackdown on adulterated milk in Iqbal Town area on Friday.

The dairy safety teams, under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon, inspected several milk-carrying vehicles and shops to ensure provision of pure and quality milk to people.

The action was taken against shopkeepers and milk suppliers over adulteration and failure to meet the food standards. As much as 2,870 litres of milk was examined at 11 milk shops and supply vehicles.

The authority issued warning notices for improvement to Maqbool Milk Shop, Sharafat and BM Milk Shop over minor violations.

