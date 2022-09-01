PFA discards 1800-kg unhygienic salt

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority team discarded 1800 kg unhygienic salt during a raid at salt production unit in Khushab here on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson for PFA, on a tip-off, the food safety team conducted raid at the unit,Sakesar road and recovered 1800 kg unhygienic and substandard salt and discarded on the spot.

The team sealed the factory and got registered a case against the owner.