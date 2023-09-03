PFA discards 1800 litre adulterated milk:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A Punjab Food Authority team on Sunday discarded 1,800 litres of adulterated milk during checking.

According to a spokesperson, food safety teams checked 15 milk carrying vehicles at Sial Morr and examined 38,000 liters of milk through the latest mobile lab on the spot.

The team discarded 1800 litres tainted milk and fined 05 milk sellers, he added.