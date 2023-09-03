Open Menu

PFA Discards 1800 Litre Adulterated Milk:

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A Punjab Food Authority team on Sunday discarded 1,800 litres of adulterated milk during checking.

According to a spokesperson, food safety teams checked 15 milk carrying vehicles at Sial Morr and examined 38,000 liters of milk through the latest mobile lab on the spot.

The team discarded 1800 litres tainted milk and fined 05 milk sellers, he added.

