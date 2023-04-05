Close
PFA Discards 1,800-litre Contaminated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PFA discards 1,800-litre contaminated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,800 litres of adulterated milk in the provincial metropolis, which was being brought from Basirpur area on Wednesday.

A dairy safety team stopped a milk carrier vehicle in Walton area, and recovered 45 maunds of chemically contaminated milk.

The team discarded the milk after finding its samples contaminated. The PFA found contamination of urea, polluted water and formalin besides finding a low level of fat and lack of nutritional value in the milk.

The PFA has requested people to support the Authority to eliminate the menace of adulteration from society.

