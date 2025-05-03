PFA discards 1800-litre expired, tampered cold drinks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided at a distribution on Dokota Road, Dunyapur and discarded 1,800 litres of expired and tampered beverages intended for market distribution.

A PFA food safety team discovered a substantial stock of expired cold drinks during the inspection.

Authorities revealed that the expiration dates on the products had been tampered with in an attempt to illegally sell the unsafe beverages to unsuspecting consumers.

In response to the serious violations, an FIR was lodged against the unit owner and one suspect arrested at the scene. All confiscated stock was immediately disposed of to prevent public consumption.

DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized the department was committed and pursuing those involved in the distribution of expired beverages. Endangering citizens’ health for profit will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he stated.