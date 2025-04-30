Open Menu

PFA Discards 1,800 Rotten Eggs In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PFA discards 1,800 rotten eggs in Burewala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted an operation at a bakery in Burewala,

seized 1800 rotten eggs and wasted on the spot.

The PFA team raided Amjad Town and made inspection of a bakery and

found rotten eggs. The rotten eggs were intended to be used in preparation

of bakery items.

Additionally, the inspection team found poor hygiene conditions in the production area,

including the presence of insects and inadequate cleanliness.

The PFA ordered an immediate halt to the bakery’s production till improvement.

Director General of Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed, emphasized that the

use of rejected and rotten eggs from hatcheries in food preparation was a crime. “There will

be no leniency for those who play with public health. Strict legal action will continue

against violators,” he stated.

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

14 minutes ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

19 minutes ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

27 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

54 minutes ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

22 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

22 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

22 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

22 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan