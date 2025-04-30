PFA discards 1,800 rotten eggs in Burewala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted an operation at a bakery in Burewala,

seized 1800 rotten eggs and wasted on the spot.

The PFA team raided Amjad Town and made inspection of a bakery and

found rotten eggs. The rotten eggs were intended to be used in preparation

of bakery items.

Additionally, the inspection team found poor hygiene conditions in the production area,

including the presence of insects and inadequate cleanliness.

The PFA ordered an immediate halt to the bakery’s production till improvement.

Director General of Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed, emphasized that the

use of rejected and rotten eggs from hatcheries in food preparation was a crime. “There will

be no leniency for those who play with public health. Strict legal action will continue

against violators,” he stated.