PFA Discards 18,749 Litres Of Adulterated Milk

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

PFA discards 18,749 litres of adulterated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA), during an inspection campaign across the province, discarded 18,749 litres of adulterated milk.

According to available information, the dairy safety teams of the PFA inspected 1,817 vans carrying milk in different cities and discarded the adulterated milk, recovered in 162 vans.

The teams of the PFA inspected 992 vans in Lahore zone, 611 in Rawalpindi zone, 163 in Multan and 153 vans in Muzaffargarh zones.

