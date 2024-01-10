Open Menu

PFA Discards 1,900-litre Adulterated Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 06:18 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,900 litres of adulterated and substandard milk during the ongoing operation against tainted milk in the provincial metropolis

On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, dairy safety teams inspected several milk carrier vehicles, dairy units and milk shops to ensure provision of pure and fresh milk to consumers.

The PFA DG said teams placed screening pickets at three different points of Lahore including Babu Sabu, Saggiyan Bridge and Ravi Toll Plaza on Wednesday. He said the purpose of the crackdown was to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration in Punjab and ensure implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that the authority inspected more than 50 milk carrier vehicles, loaded with over 41,000-litre milk. He said teams took action against milk suppliers and discarded 47.5 maunds of milk over results found not up to the mark during the screening test.

The teams found contamination of polluted water, a low level of fats and a lack of nutritional value in the milk, he added.

Muhammad Asim said indiscriminate operation would continue till elimination of the milk-adulteration mafia across Punjab. He said that citizens could get milk tested free of cost by paying a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200ml raw milk. He requested citizens to report adulterated milk suppliers on the Punjab Food Authority helpline 1223.

