PFA discards 20 kg unhygienic meat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a series of inspections in restaurants,

meat shops, and bakeries.

During the inspections, a bakery located in Peer Colony was sealed until improvement , after a washroom was found within the production area.

In addition, four restaurants were fined a total of Rs 145,000 for using uncovered ingredients, poor cleanliness in kitchen areas, lack of medical certificates for workers, and improper food storage practices.

The inspections were carried out in Peer Colony, Gulgasht Colony, and MDA Chowk. Meanwhile, a meat shop at BC Chowk was fined Rs 25,000 for selling underweight chickens.

Furthermore, the food safety teams confiscated and disposed of 20 kilograms of unhealthy meat and 12 kilograms of untraceable adulterated ingredients during the crackdown.