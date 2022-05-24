PFA discards 200 kg Chinese salt, recovered 480 kg tea

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets, on Tuesday inspected various sites and disposed of 200 kilograms of banned Chinese salt, besides sealing a fake tea unit for violating the PFA act.

The Department's spokesman said that PFA teams raided a warehouse in a pigeon market and confiscated 200 kg Mono Sodium Glutamate (MSG) salt on a tip-off.

Meanwhile, during checking in the Pind Dadan Khan area, another team caught a fake tea unit and took 480 kg tea, a weight scale machine, into possession, while 2500 tea bags familiar to a renowned brand were also seized.

The PFA teams also issued warning notices to 37 outlets to improve cleanliness. He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure hygienic food to the residents.