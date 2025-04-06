PFA discards 200 litre adulterated food

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In a continued effort to safeguard public health, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted extensive inspections across Multan, targeting juice plants, milk shops, bakeries, and sweet shops.

The operation led to the disposal of 200 liters of adulterated food products and fines amounting to Rs190,000 imposed on six food business operators for violating food safety regulations.

According to the PFA spokesperson, the inspection drive covered areas including Pul Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur Road, Chungi No. 5, Tatypur, and Makhdoom Rasheed. A juice production unit was fined Rs50,000 for manufacturing substandard mango-flavored drinks in Bahawalpur road.

A milk shop was penalized Rs15,000 for selling milk adulterated with water in Chungi No 5.

Two bakeries were fined Rs80,000 collectively for using loose and prohibited ingredients in bakery items in Makhdoom Rasheed. A sweet shop was fined Rs20,000 for using open spices and the banned additive, China salt (monosodium glutamate) at Pull Muzaffarabad.

Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards the use of hazardous or banned substances in food preparation. “Strict action will be taken against those involved in food adulteration or using prohibited ingredients. Ensuring safe and hygienic food for citizens is our top priority,” he added.