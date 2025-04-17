Open Menu

PFA Discards 200-litre Cold Drinks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PFA discards 200-litre cold drinks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 200-litre expired cold drinks and 80 kilograms of substandard ice pops and prohibited ingredients.

According to details, the PFA teams carried out raids in People’s Colony Vehari and Tibba Sultan, targeting wholesale points and ice cream production units. Three food businesses were fined a total of Rs 120,000 for severe hygiene violations, including the use of non-food-grade colors and artificial sweeteners in ice pops.

The production areas were found in filthy and unhygienic conditions, emitting foul odors.

One wholesale point was fined Rs 30,000 for stocking a large quantity of expired beverages intended for market distribution.

Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said that the expired cold drinks were intended to be supplied into the market. He reiterated that strict action would be taken against those involved in adulteration into favorite items for kids.

