Open Menu

PFA Discards 200-litre Substandard Beverages, 50-kg Expired Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PFA discards 200-litre substandard beverages, 50-kg expired items

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams inspected soda water plants, sweet and bakery shops, grocery stores, and other food outlets on Friday and discarded 200 liters of substandard beverages and 50 kgs of expired and prohibited items.

Additionally, nine food outlets faced fines totaling Rs. 210,000 for violating hygiene and food safety regulations.

According to PFA officials, inspections were carried out in Katcheri bazaar Khanewal, Kabirwala, Small Industrial Estate Mian Channu, Jahanian, Abdul Hakeem, and other areas. Two soda water plants were fined Rs. 60,000 for using substandard ingredients.

Four grocery stores were penalized Rs. 90,000 for selling expired cold drinks, banned China salt, and loose spices. A sweets and confectionery unit in Small Industrial Estate Mian Channu was fined Rs. 30,000 for low iodine levels in salt. Additionally, a supermarket in Kachehri Bazaar Khanewal was fined Rs. 20,000 for stocking substandard cold drinks and loose spices.

Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed stated that special inspections are being conducted to eliminate expired and hazardous food items from the market. He emphasized that strict actions will be taken against those involved in the storage and sale of substandard food.

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

54 seconds ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

16 minutes ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

16 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

31 minutes ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

1 hour ago
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

2 hours ago
 Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Spor ..

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament f ..

Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025

3 hours ago
 Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Father ..

Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowm ..

ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on fa ..

Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan