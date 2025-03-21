PFA Discards 200-litre Substandard Beverages, 50-kg Expired Items
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams inspected soda water plants, sweet and bakery shops, grocery stores, and other food outlets on Friday and discarded 200 liters of substandard beverages and 50 kgs of expired and prohibited items.
Additionally, nine food outlets faced fines totaling Rs. 210,000 for violating hygiene and food safety regulations.
According to PFA officials, inspections were carried out in Katcheri bazaar Khanewal, Kabirwala, Small Industrial Estate Mian Channu, Jahanian, Abdul Hakeem, and other areas. Two soda water plants were fined Rs. 60,000 for using substandard ingredients.
Four grocery stores were penalized Rs. 90,000 for selling expired cold drinks, banned China salt, and loose spices. A sweets and confectionery unit in Small Industrial Estate Mian Channu was fined Rs. 30,000 for low iodine levels in salt. Additionally, a supermarket in Kachehri Bazaar Khanewal was fined Rs. 20,000 for stocking substandard cold drinks and loose spices.
Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed stated that special inspections are being conducted to eliminate expired and hazardous food items from the market. He emphasized that strict actions will be taken against those involved in the storage and sale of substandard food.
Recent Stories
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police praised for facilitating citizens in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to women empowerment: Sajida Shah Nawaz6 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Khanewal6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 200-litre substandard beverages, 50-kg expired items6 minutes ago
-
Kot Addu bar holds Iftar party for Pakistan Sweet Home kids6 minutes ago
-
Uraan Pakistan official visits Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on quacks launched in DG Khan16 minutes ago
-
Health insurance scheme for FGE under review: Mukhtar Ahmad16 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in south Punjab16 minutes ago
-
PAA-PIACL Joint Committee Conducts Feasibility Study at Parachinar Airport16 minutes ago
-
Tortured bodies of woman, daughter found in drain26 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 15pc drop in crimes36 minutes ago