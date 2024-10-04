Open Menu

PFA Discards 2,000 Liters Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PFA discards 2,000 liters adulterated milk

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In a decisive move against adulteration mafia, the Punjab food Authority (PFA) conducted a successful operation

and discarded 2,000 litres of adulterated milk.

A checkpoint was set up at Chowk Qureshi, where milk carrying vehicles were inspected, led by Director Operations PFA South Shahzad Magsi.

The inspection revealed 43 percent adulteration of water into milk.

On this occasion, Director Operations South said that the PFA teams were conducting raids continuously against adulteration mafia.

APP/shn-sak

1405 hrs

