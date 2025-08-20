Open Menu

PFA Discards 2,000 Liters Of Water-mixed Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:12 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Rawalpindi discarded 2,000 liters of water-mixed milk early on Wednesday morning.

According to the PFA spokesman, the teams checked 20 vehicles carrying milk at Thallian, Fateh Jang Road, and the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, and tested around 200,000 litres of milk.

The teams imposed a fine of Rs 196,000 on 7 vehicles laden with substandard milk, he added.

The PFA urged the public to lodge their complaints, if any, regarding food, bakery items or milk at 1223.

