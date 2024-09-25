PFA discards 2,000-litre adulterated milk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) conducted a successful operation, seized 2,000 litres of adulterated milk, which was discarded immediately.

A checkpoint was set up at Nag Shah Chowk, where a milk tanker was inspected. The milk, en route from Shujabad to Multan, was tested using advanced Lactoscan technology.

The inspection revealed that the milk was diluted with water, significantly reducing its natural nutritional value.

Upon failing the quality check, the PFA team promptly discarded the milk. The supplier was fined Rs 25,000 for violating Punjab Pure Food Rules.

On this occasion, DG Food Authority Asim Javed said that the movement of adulterated milk will be thwarted.