PFA discards 2,000 litres adulterated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement teams under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javed placed screening pickets in different areas of the city on Friday morning and disposed of 2,000 litres of adulterated milk besides imposing hefty fines.

The authority inspected several chicken and milk carrier vehicles at the entry and exit points of the city, aiming to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food to citizens.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed said that dairy steams inspected the quality of 51,000 litres of milk with lactoscan machines and disposed of 50 maunds of milk due to found the milk sample results not up to the mark.

He said that teams disposed of thousands of litres of milk after finding contamination of powder, hazardous chemicals and polluted water in the milk.

The director general said that the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users’ health and causes stomach and intestinal diseases. A process plan will be developed for complete traceability of milk from production to consumer, he added.

Meanwhile, he said that PFA has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a drive for bringing emaciated, sick and dead chicken for selling in the Lahore market. He said that the food authority will not tolerate adulteration in food and take strict action against the violators.

The public should report on PFA's helpline 1223 to eliminate the elements involved in counterfeiting and adulteration, he added.